Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC) Short Interest Update

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 78.9% from the June 15th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 201,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS MEEC traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.31. The stock had a trading volume of 56,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,360. Midwest Energy Emissions has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 0.77.

Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million.

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp., an environmental services and technology company, engages in developing and delivering solutions to the power industry worldwide. It provides mercury capture solutions. Its Sorbent Enhancement Additive (SEA) technology provides total mercury control, providing solutions that are based on a thorough scientific understanding of actual and probable interactions involved in mercury capture in coal-fired flue gas.

