Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target Cut to $354.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $372.00 to $354.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the software giant’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MSFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Microsoft from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $350.72.

Get Microsoft alerts:

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $254.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $260.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.14. Microsoft has a 12-month low of $241.51 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.89%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1,316.7% during the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tobam lifted its stake in Microsoft by 15,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Microsoft (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.