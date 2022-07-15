Michael Rowan Purchases 750,000 Shares of Active Energy Group Plc (LON:AEG) Stock

Active Energy Group Plc (LON:AEG – Get Rating) insider Michael Rowan bought 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £30,000 ($35,680.30).

AEG opened at GBX 4.10 ($0.05) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.72 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.36. The company has a market cap of £232.27 million and a PE ratio of -41.00. Active Energy Group Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 2.75 ($0.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 22.75 ($0.27). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Get Active Energy Group alerts:

About Active Energy Group (Get Rating)

Active Energy Group Plc, a renewable energy company, develops and produces biomass products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers CoalSwitch, a biomass fuel that utilizes low-value forestry, and agricultural residues and energy crops. It also engages in distribution of wood chip; and processing and distribution of wood; and property holding activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Active Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Active Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.