MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Short Interest Up 178.0% in June

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, a growth of 178.0% from the June 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

MCR opened at $6.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.15. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 1-year low of $6.12 and a 1-year high of $8.76.

Get MFS Charter Income Trust alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in MFS Charter Income Trust in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in MFS Charter Income Trust by 216.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 68,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 46,724 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in MFS Charter Income Trust by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 577,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 15,278 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in MFS Charter Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in MFS Charter Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $137,000.

About MFS Charter Income Trust (Get Rating)

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Charter Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Charter Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.