MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Short Interest Up 178.0% in June

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, a growth of 178.0% from the June 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
MCR opened at $6.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.15. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 1-year low of $6.12 and a 1-year high of $8.76.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th.
MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.
