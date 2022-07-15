Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.70-$3.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16 billion-$1.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.19 billion. Methode Electronics also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.68-$2.72 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Methode Electronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Methode Electronics from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Shares of MEI opened at $34.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.34. Methode Electronics has a twelve month low of $33.91 and a twelve month high of $49.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 20.82%.

In other news, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $308,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 396,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,281,991. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 29.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,824 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Methode Electronics during the first quarter worth $384,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Methode Electronics by 55.7% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,666 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 4,172 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Methode Electronics by 12.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,799 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Methode Electronics during the first quarter worth $588,000. 95.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

