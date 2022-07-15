Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Trading Up 4.9%

Shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) rose 4.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $36.44 and last traded at $35.91. Approximately 33,452 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 488,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MEOH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Methanex and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Methanex from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Methanex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Methanex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.62.

Get Methanex alerts:

Methanex Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.77.

Methanex Increases Dividend

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Methanex had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Methanex Co. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.13%.

Institutional Trading of Methanex

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Methanex by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,631,060 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $89,072,000 after purchasing an additional 616,146 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Methanex by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 780,124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,854,000 after purchasing an additional 30,875 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Methanex by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 755,064 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,161,000 after purchasing an additional 183,416 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Capital Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in Methanex during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,752,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Methanex by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 494,842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,993,000 after buying an additional 207,580 shares during the period. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Methanex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.