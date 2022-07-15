MetaHash (MHC) One Day Trading Volume Hits $10,689.00

#MetaHash (MHC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. #MetaHash has a market capitalization of $6.08 million and approximately $10,689.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One #MetaHash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, #MetaHash has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004786 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 33.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00052141 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001612 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 47% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00024312 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001852 BTC.
#MetaHash Profile
#MetaHash’s genesis date was May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 3,544,292,429 coins and its circulating supply is 3,373,133,887 coins. #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash. The official website for #MetaHash is metahash.org. #MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash.
#MetaHash Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire #MetaHash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy #MetaHash using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for #MetaHash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for #MetaHash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.