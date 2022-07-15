MetaHash (MHC) One Day Trading Volume Hits $10,689.00

#MetaHash (MHC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. #MetaHash has a market capitalization of $6.08 million and approximately $10,689.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One #MetaHash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, #MetaHash has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004786 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 33.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00052141 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 47% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00024312 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001852 BTC.

#MetaHash Profile

#MetaHash’s genesis date was May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 3,544,292,429 coins and its circulating supply is 3,373,133,887 coins. #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash. The official website for #MetaHash is metahash.org. #MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash.

#MetaHash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire #MetaHash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy #MetaHash using one of the exchanges listed above.

