Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Purchased by Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,099 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Well Done LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,495 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

META has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.56.

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at $324,466.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total value of $100,293.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,915. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 45,296 shares of company stock worth $9,026,298 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ META traded down $5.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $158.06. 560,174 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,162,680. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.25 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $179.98 and a 200-day moving average of $222.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.40.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

