Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Bought by Gratus Capital LLC

Gratus Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,463 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meta Platforms

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in META. Well Done LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,495 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

META has been the topic of several research reports. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $315.00 to $295.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on Meta Platforms to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.56.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META stock traded up $3.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $161.34. The company had a trading volume of 227,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,084,277. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.25 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The company has a market capitalization of $436.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.69.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $54,077.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,860,232.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $287,067.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,466.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $54,077.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,860,232.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,638 shares of company stock worth $9,082,660 in the last three months. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

