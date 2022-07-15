Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Acquired by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,831 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up about 1.0% of Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $7,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Well Done LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,495 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at $324,466.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at $324,466.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.80, for a total transaction of $56,361.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,747 shares in the company, valued at $2,924,705.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,638 shares of company stock worth $9,082,660. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on META. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms to $273.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.56.

Shares of META traded up $4.57 on Friday, reaching $162.62. 330,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,084,277. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $178.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.69. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.25 and a 12 month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

