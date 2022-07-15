Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) Price Target Cut to $61.00

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $72.00 to $61.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CASH. Raymond James downgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Meta Financial Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of CASH opened at $38.24 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.36. Meta Financial Group has a 52 week low of $36.02 and a 52 week high of $65.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Meta Financial Group ( NASDAQ:CASH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $193.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.08 million. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 26.84%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Meta Financial Group will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.72%.

In other news, Director Michael Robert Kramer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total value of $41,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,018. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brett L. Pharr purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,975,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,214 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,618,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 14.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 127,927 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,025,000 after purchasing an additional 15,792 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Origin Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset-based lending, factoring, leasing, insurance premium financing, government guaranteed lending, and other commercial finance products; warehouse financing; healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

