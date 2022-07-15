Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Chardan Capital cut their price target on Mesoblast from $6.50 to $2.50 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mesoblast currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.25.

NASDAQ MESO opened at $2.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.82. Mesoblast has a 1 year low of $2.14 and a 1 year high of $7.66. The company has a market cap of $368.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 3.12.

Mesoblast ( NASDAQ:MESO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 million. Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 16.77% and a negative net margin of 921.09%. Research analysts expect that Mesoblast will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mesoblast during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mesoblast during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Sio Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mesoblast during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Lattice Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mesoblast in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Mesoblast by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 864,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after buying an additional 149,023 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines in the United States, Australia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases.

