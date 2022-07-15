MERLIN Properties SOCIMI (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of MERLIN Properties SOCIMI (OTCMKTS:MRPRF – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

MRPRF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on MERLIN Properties SOCIMI from €11.60 ($11.60) to €10.40 ($10.40) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Oddo Bhf upgraded MERLIN Properties SOCIMI from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €12.60 ($12.60) target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered MERLIN Properties SOCIMI from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $11.93.

Get MERLIN Properties SOCIMI alerts:

MRPRF stock opened at $9.83 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.05. MERLIN Properties SOCIMI has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $12.49.

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, SA, one of the main real estate companies listed on the Spanish Stock Exchange (IBEX-35), has as its main activity the acquisition and management of tertiary real estate assets in the Iberian Peninsula. The Company is a public limited company incorporated as a SOCIMI. The main activity of the Company is the acquisition, active management, operation and selective rotation of quality commercial real estate assets in the investment segment Core and Core Plus, mainly in Spain and, to a lesser extent, in Portugal.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MERLIN Properties SOCIMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MERLIN Properties SOCIMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.