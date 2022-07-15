Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $42.63

Shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $42.63 and last traded at $42.63, with a volume of 8849 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MCY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Mercury General in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Mercury General from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Mercury General Trading Down 1.4 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Mercury General Announces Dividend

Mercury General ( NYSE:MCY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($1.42). Mercury General had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a positive return on equity of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Mercury General Co. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a $0.635 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. Mercury General’s payout ratio is presently -249.02%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Mercury General by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 511,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,152,000 after purchasing an additional 11,095 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Mercury General by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 30,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 6,163 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Mercury General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Mercury General by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 34,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Mercury General by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 24,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. 40.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mercury General

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

