Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 128.3% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 194,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,918,000 after buying an additional 6,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 412,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,589,000 after buying an additional 7,293 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

NYSE MRK traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $93.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,181,127. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.09. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $95.72. The stock has a market cap of $235.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 47.86%. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 49.37%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

