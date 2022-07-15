Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target Cut to $103.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $114.00 to $103.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.83% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Medtronic to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.48.

NYSE MDT traded up $1.41 on Friday, hitting $88.92. The company had a trading volume of 182,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,182,285. The company has a market capitalization of $119.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Medtronic has a 12-month low of $86.70 and a 12-month high of $135.89.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. Medtronic’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Medtronic will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Medtronic by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,557,488 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,375,853,000 after purchasing an additional 7,403,778 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Medtronic by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,903,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,162,603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883,180 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,504,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,527,226,000 after buying an additional 529,855 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 45,408,187 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,697,477,000 after buying an additional 217,800 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,370,323 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,624,558,000 after buying an additional 1,196,593 shares during the period. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

