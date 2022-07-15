MeaTech 3D Ltd. (NASDAQ:MITC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

MeaTech 3D Ltd. (NASDAQ:MITC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 56,000 shares, an increase of 370.6% from the June 15th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MeaTech 3D stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MeaTech 3D Ltd. (NASDAQ:MITC – Get Rating) by 100.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,518 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of MeaTech 3D worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MeaTech 3D alerts:

MeaTech 3D Price Performance

NASDAQ MITC traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.55. 58,392 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,594. MeaTech 3D has a 52-week low of $3.20 and a 52-week high of $9.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About MeaTech 3D

Separately, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of MeaTech 3D in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

(Get Rating)

MeaTech 3D Ltd., a deep-tech food company, engages in the development of cultivated meat technologies to manufacture cultivated meat without animal slaughter. The company develops a three-dimensional bioprinter to deposit layers of differentiated stem cells, scaffolding, and cell nutrients in a three-dimensional form of structured cultured meat.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MeaTech 3D Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MeaTech 3D and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.