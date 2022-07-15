McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Gratus Capital LLC

Gratus Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,288 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McDonald’s

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,090 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $7,262,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,236 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,073 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $10,474,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,519 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $27,482,000 after buying an additional 10,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

McDonald’s Trading Up 1.2 %

Several brokerages have commented on MCD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.61.

NYSE MCD traded up $3.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $255.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,096,305. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $245.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 58.29%.

McDonald’s Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.