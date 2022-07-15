McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Has $5.93 Million Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 4.3% of McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 8,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33.6% during the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 129,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,061,000 after purchasing an additional 7,266 shares in the last quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 44.8% during the first quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $142.97 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $137.50 and a 1-year high of $172.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.34.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

