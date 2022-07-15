Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Trading Up 3.4%

Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $74.39 and last traded at $74.34. Approximately 105 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 94,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.90.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MTRN shares. CL King started coverage on Materion in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Materion in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. CJS Securities assumed coverage on Materion in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Materion from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 3.34. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 1.30.

Materion ( NYSE:MTRN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.15. Materion had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 4.34%. The business had revenue of $449.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Materion Co. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This is a boost from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.79%.

In other Materion news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $376,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Materion by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,969,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Materion by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after buying an additional 3,599 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Materion by 1.3% in the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 24,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Materion by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 298,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,457,000 after buying an additional 11,845 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Materion by 81.2% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 44,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after buying an additional 19,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

