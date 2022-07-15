Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Upgraded to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $165.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $180.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MAR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Marriott International from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Marriott International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $178.36.

NASDAQ MAR opened at $140.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. Marriott International has a 52 week low of $127.23 and a 52 week high of $195.90. The company has a market capitalization of $46.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $154.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.95.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.30. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 116.74%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Marriott International will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.61%.

In other Marriott International news, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total transaction of $367,438.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,671.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 3,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $674,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,561,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Marriott International during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Marriott International in the first quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. 59.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

