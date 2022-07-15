Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINMW) Short Interest Update

Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINMW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 71.8% from the June 15th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Marlin Technology Stock Performance

Shares of FINMW traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.09. The stock had a trading volume of 44,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,506. Marlin Technology has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.17.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marlin Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marlin Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.