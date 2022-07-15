Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Short Interest Update

Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 76,800 shares, a growth of 848.1% from the June 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on MAKSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 165 ($1.96) to GBX 155 ($1.84) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 275 ($3.27) to GBX 185 ($2.20) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Marks and Spencer Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 205 ($2.44) to GBX 180 ($2.14) in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Marks and Spencer Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.50.

Get Marks and Spencer Group alerts:

Marks and Spencer Group Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS MAKSY traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.10. 28,934 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,304. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.40. Marks and Spencer Group has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $7.09.

About Marks and Spencer Group

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.