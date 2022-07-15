Mark Joseph Nelson Sells 9,275 Shares of Local Bounti Co. (NYSE:LOCL) Stock

Local Bounti Co. (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) Director Mark Joseph Nelson sold 9,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.79, for a total value of $35,152.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 197,857 shares in the company, valued at $749,878.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Local Bounti Stock Down 11.2 %

LOCL traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.56. The stock had a trading volume of 9,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,627. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.62. Local Bounti Co. has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $12.87. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.39 million. Analysts predict that Local Bounti Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Local Bounti from $8.50 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Local Bounti by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 18,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Local Bounti during the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Local Bounti during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,812,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Local Bounti by 128.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 20,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Local Bounti during the 1st quarter valued at about $428,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

Local Bounti Corporation grows fresh greens and herbs in the United States. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company sells its products to food retailers and food service distributors. Local Bounti Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.

