Maris-Tech (NASDAQ:MTEK) Trading Down 1.5%

Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTEK – Get Rating) shares fell 1.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.26 and last traded at $1.33. 227,778 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,423,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.19.

Maris-Tech Ltd. designs and manufactures digital video and audio hardware and software solutions for the military and IoT markets worldwide. The company offers intelligent video surveillance solutions, communication technology products, modular video encoding/decoding platform, ultra-low latency streaming solutions, dual channel low power encoder systems, multi channel encoding streaming and recording platform, miniature recording and streaming platforms, and video encoding and decoding platform.

