Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Short Interest Down 51.0% in June

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, a decrease of 51.0% from the June 15th total of 50,400 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 165,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Marine Petroleum Trust alerts:

Institutional Trading of Marine Petroleum Trust

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 36,069 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 1.80% of Marine Petroleum Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Marine Petroleum Trust Price Performance

MARPS stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.32. 45,497 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,639. Marine Petroleum Trust has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $32.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.37.

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The energy company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a net margin of 79.72% and a return on equity of 89.58%.

Marine Petroleum Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.198 per share. This is an increase from Marine Petroleum Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.82%.

About Marine Petroleum Trust

(Get Rating)

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. As of June 30, 2021, the company had an overriding royalty interest in 55 oil and natural gas leases covering approximately 199,868 gross acres located in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marine Petroleum Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marine Petroleum Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.