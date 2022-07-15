Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Straight Path Wealth Management

Straight Path Wealth Management lessened its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 58.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Straight Path Wealth Management’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MPC. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 10,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 21,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 10,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. 80.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

MPC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.36.

Marathon Petroleum Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total value of $12,960,034.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,248 shares in the company, valued at $6,123,671.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MPC stock opened at $80.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.65 billion, a PE ratio of 4.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.79. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $50.19 and a 1 year high of $114.35.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $38.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.46 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business’s revenue was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 14.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 13.77%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.