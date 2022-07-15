ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) PT Lowered to $94.00

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $120.00 to $94.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.68% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MAN. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on ManpowerGroup from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered ManpowerGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ManpowerGroup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.50.

ManpowerGroup stock opened at $75.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. ManpowerGroup has a 12-month low of $73.76 and a 12-month high of $123.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.76.

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.69, for a total value of $52,014.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,639.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,317,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $593,368,000 after buying an additional 54,596 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,849,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,976,000 after purchasing an additional 304,004 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,938,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,109,000 after purchasing an additional 67,221 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,839,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,812,000 after purchasing an additional 739,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,718,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $161,402,000 after purchasing an additional 40,495 shares in the last quarter. 95.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

