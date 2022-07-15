Mandalay Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MNDJF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Mandalay Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MNDJF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the June 15th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS MNDJF traded down 0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching 1.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,310. Mandalay Resources has a 1-year low of 1.43 and a 1-year high of 3.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of 2.34.

About Mandalay Resources (Get Rating)

Mandalay Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. The company primarily holds 100% interests in the Costerfield gold-antimony mine located in Central Victoria, Australia; and the Björkdal gold mine located in Västerbotten County in northern Sweden.

