Malaga Cove Capital LLC Purchases 541 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,390 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $387,395,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,159,851 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $424,714,000 after purchasing an additional 668,099 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,103,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,380,057,000 after purchasing an additional 274,795 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 770,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $151,584,000 after purchasing an additional 204,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,365,015 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $268,416,000 after purchasing an additional 172,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

TROW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.78.

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $91,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $111.27. The company had a trading volume of 41,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713,316. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.13. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.72 and a 1-year high of $224.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.33.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 37.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.01 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.83%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

