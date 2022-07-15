Malaga Cove Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $2,015,889,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $4,077,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $190,087,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,763,000. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,919,361 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $631,489,000 after purchasing an additional 390,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR stock traded down $3.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $247.97. 124,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,807,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.34. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $233.71 and a twelve month high of $333.96.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.57%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DHR shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.57.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

