Malaga Cove Capital LLC Invests $298,000 in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,628,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,261,497,000 after acquiring an additional 798,353 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Snowflake by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,816,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,350 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Snowflake by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,635,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,950 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Snowflake by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,378,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,384,000 after purchasing an additional 290,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Snowflake by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,996,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,740,000 after purchasing an additional 42,560 shares in the last quarter. 76.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNOW. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.30.

In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $235,182.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,867,875.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total transaction of $190,258.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,651,634.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,678 shares of company stock worth $524,444. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW traded down $3.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $146.53. The company had a trading volume of 146,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,629,830. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.73 and a beta of 1.33. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.26 and a 12 month high of $405.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.13). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 45.48% and a negative return on equity of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $422.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.69) EPS. Snowflake’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

