Malaga Cove Capital LLC Has $804,000 Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 100.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,955 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,484 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in PayPal by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 222,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,695,000 after purchasing an additional 74,679 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in PayPal by 5.6% during the first quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,374 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 12.8% during the first quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its position in PayPal by 8.7% during the first quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 4,310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the first quarter worth approximately $968,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at $461,360.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $69.71. 602,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,335,426. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 4th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $170.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Stephens started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Partners cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $175.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.14.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

