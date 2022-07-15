Major Drilling Group International Inc. (TSE:MDI) Director Purchases C$15,820.00 in Stock

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (TSE:MDI – Get Rating) Director David Buchanan Tennant acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,820.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,582,000.

David Buchanan Tennant also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 5th, David Buchanan Tennant acquired 2,900 shares of Major Drilling Group International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$8.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,114.00.

On Wednesday, June 15th, David Buchanan Tennant sold 6,600 shares of Major Drilling Group International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.91, for a total value of C$72,006.00.

On Thursday, April 21st, David Buchanan Tennant acquired 2,000 shares of Major Drilling Group International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$11.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,680.00.

MDI traded up C$0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching C$8.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,102. Major Drilling Group International Inc. has a 52-week low of C$7.19 and a 52-week high of C$12.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.99 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$661.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.40, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.73.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MDI shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Major Drilling Group International from C$15.00 to C$20.50 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Major Drilling Group International from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. TD Securities raised their price target on Major Drilling Group International from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Laurentian raised their price target on Major Drilling Group International from C$14.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive, longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and related services.

