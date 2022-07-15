Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) EVP Sells $276,371.20 in Stock

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) EVP C Elisa D. Garcia sold 15,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $276,371.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,991.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE M opened at $16.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.50 and a 200-day moving average of $23.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.82. Macy’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.68 and a 52 week high of $37.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Get Macy's alerts:

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. Macy’s had a return on equity of 56.91% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.157 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.98%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on M shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Macy’s from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. OTR Global cut Macy’s to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet cut Macy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Macy’s from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Macy’s from $34.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,550,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,941 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,106,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,936 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,712,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,923,000 after purchasing an additional 77,068 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,628,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,355,000 after purchasing an additional 224,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,681,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,569,000 after purchasing an additional 981,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.