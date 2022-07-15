Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, an increase of 632.3% from the June 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Trading Up 1.2 %
NYSE:MGU traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.82. 1,175 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,518. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.80 and a 200 day moving average of $24.24. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a twelve month low of $21.47 and a twelve month high of $26.79.
Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.84%.
Institutional Trading of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund
About Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund
Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund (MGU)
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
- Taiwan Semiconductor Rides Chip Demand To Record Revenue
Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.