Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, an increase of 632.3% from the June 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:MGU traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.82. 1,175 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,518. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.80 and a 200 day moving average of $24.24. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a twelve month low of $21.47 and a twelve month high of $26.79.

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.84%.

Institutional Trading of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund

About Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter worth $5,355,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $2,045,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,355,000 after purchasing an additional 31,174 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund during the first quarter worth about $523,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $485,000.

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.

