Lynch Asset Management Inc. Invests $325,000 in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Lynch Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Roku by 156.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in Roku by 576.2% in the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in Roku by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Roku in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Roku in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 68.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 668 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total transaction of $62,397.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,337,262.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,957 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total value of $182,803.37. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,349,125.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,598 shares of company stock valued at $742,501. Corporate insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ROKU. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Roku from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Roku in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Roku from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Roku from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Roku from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.16.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $82.34 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.63 and a fifty-two week high of $490.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 84.02 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.22.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Roku had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $733.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.56 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Roku’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

