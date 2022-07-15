Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Lowered to “Underperform” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $200.00 target price on the apparel retailer’s stock, down from their prior target price of $375.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.19 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.25 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.69 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.25 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $344.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $435.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $507.00 to $497.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $377.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $417.36.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $278.99 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $286.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $321.88. The company has a market capitalization of $35.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $251.51 and a 12 month high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 39.23%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to purchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kourtney Gibson bought 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $280.12 per share, for a total transaction of $56,024.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,302 shares in the company, valued at $364,716.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 192.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 73 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

