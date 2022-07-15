Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by FCF Advisors LLC

FCF Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,842 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.1% in the first quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 12,448 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 6.5% during the first quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 8,096 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 19.8% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, BCS Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 15.5% during the first quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 2,304 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LOW opened at $182.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $185.40 and a 200-day moving average of $210.55. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $263.31. The company has a market cap of $116.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.26.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.29. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.08%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LOW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.16.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

