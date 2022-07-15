Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Shares Sold by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lessened its position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 488,989 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 74,050 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $36,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Logitech International

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LOGI. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Logitech International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Logitech International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Logitech International by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Logitech International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, swisspartners Ltd. acquired a new position in Logitech International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Logitech International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.67.

Logitech International Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGI traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $52.74. 1,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 983,747. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.95. Logitech International S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $49.70 and a fifty-two week high of $122.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.76.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. Logitech International had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. Analysts predict that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Logitech International

In other news, Director Patrick Aebischer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.36, for a total transaction of $613,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,674.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

