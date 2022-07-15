LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) Short Interest Down 75.8% in June

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, a decrease of 75.8% from the June 15th total of 139,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, William Blair raised shares of LogicBio Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in LogicBio Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in LogicBio Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in LogicBio Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in LogicBio Therapeutics by 312.4% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 71,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 54,145 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in LogicBio Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $653,000. 55.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGC traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.39. The company had a trading volume of 95,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,846. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.81. LogicBio Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $5.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.06. LogicBio Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 468.89% and a negative return on equity of 104.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that LogicBio Therapeutics will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing genome editing and gene therapy treatments using its GeneRide and sAAVy platforms. The company's GeneRide technology is a new approach to precise gene insertion harnessing a cell's natural deoxyribonucleic acid; and gene delivery platform, sAAVy is an adeno-associated virus, which is designed to optimize gene delivery for treatments in a range of indications and tissues.

