LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) Short Interest Down 75.8% in June

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, a decrease of 75.8% from the June 15th total of 139,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, William Blair raised shares of LogicBio Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On LogicBio Therapeutics
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in LogicBio Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in LogicBio Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in LogicBio Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in LogicBio Therapeutics by 312.4% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 71,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 54,145 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in LogicBio Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $653,000. 55.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
LogicBio Therapeutics Trading Up 2.0 %
LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.06. LogicBio Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 468.89% and a negative return on equity of 104.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that LogicBio Therapeutics will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.
LogicBio Therapeutics Company Profile
LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing genome editing and gene therapy treatments using its GeneRide and sAAVy platforms. The company's GeneRide technology is a new approach to precise gene insertion harnessing a cell's natural deoxyribonucleic acid; and gene delivery platform, sAAVy is an adeno-associated virus, which is designed to optimize gene delivery for treatments in a range of indications and tissues.
Read More
