Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Position Increased by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,591 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,560,981 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,241,348,000 after acquiring an additional 274,160 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,462,533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,784,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,397 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,991,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,773,996,000 after purchasing an additional 212,470 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,288,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,168,730,000 after purchasing an additional 456,524 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,543,681 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $904,049,000 after purchasing an additional 12,424 shares during the period. 78.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded down $8.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $399.49. The stock had a trading volume of 19,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,920,615. The company has a market capitalization of $106.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $429.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $419.61. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $324.23 and a 52 week high of $479.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.56 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 49.47%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LMT. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $521.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $449.17.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $440.55 per share, with a total value of $250,232.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,232.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

