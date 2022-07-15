Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) is Old West Investment Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Old West Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,892 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up 6.9% of Old West Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Old West Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $12,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. 78.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $440.55 per share, with a total value of $250,232.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 568 shares in the company, valued at $250,232.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded down $7.11 on Thursday, hitting $400.89. 28,818 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,920,615. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $324.23 and a 52 week high of $479.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $429.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $419.61. The company has a market cap of $106.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.73.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 49.47%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $521.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $449.17.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

