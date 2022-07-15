Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,151,433 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 11,386,635 shares.The stock last traded at $1.98 and had previously closed at $1.91.

LYG has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 44 ($0.52) to GBX 45 ($0.54) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 60 ($0.71) to GBX 61 ($0.73) in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 58 ($0.69) to GBX 61 ($0.73) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $34.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.09, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.41.

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 25.36%. On average, analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 951,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 8,635 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 29.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 95,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 21,952 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 42.1% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 87,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 25,890 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,093,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,271,000 after purchasing an additional 202,925 shares during the period. 1.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

