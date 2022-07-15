Lithium (LITH) Price Tops $0.0018 on Exchanges

Lithium (LITH) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. During the last week, Lithium has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Lithium coin can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lithium has a market cap of $4.55 million and $114,380.00 worth of Lithium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004771 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00052568 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 44.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00023933 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Lithium Profile

Lithium’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,591,159,850 coins. Lithium’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lithium Coin Trading

