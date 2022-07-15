Litex (LXT) Market Cap Reaches $566,813.40

Litex (LXT) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 15th. One Litex coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Litex has a market capitalization of $566,813.40 and approximately $131,219.00 worth of Litex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Litex has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004786 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,935.52 or 1.00031649 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00009182 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004780 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003307 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Litex Profile

LXT is a coin. It was first traded on July 1st, 2018. Litex’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. Litex’s official Twitter account is @litex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Litex’s official website is litex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “LITEX is a completely decentralized payment ecosystem for cryptocurrency. Built on the business model of YeePay’s star product (the non-bankcard payment solution) along with the BOLT protocol, the LTXN （LITEX Network) enables crypto-purchasers to pay fiat money to merchants on behalf of customers for products and services, and the customers repay cryptocurrency to the purchasers. The whole process is ensured by smart contracts, no centralized organization is involved. “

