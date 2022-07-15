Litecoin Cash (LCC) One Day Trading Volume Hits $75.00

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $2.30 million and approximately $75.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 15.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.94 or 0.00739336 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,424.30 or 0.99692209 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001172 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 761,608,887 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

