Lisk (LSK) Price Down 5.3% Over Last Week

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. Lisk has a total market cap of $131.28 million and $4.75 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lisk has traded down 5.3% against the dollar. One Lisk coin can now be bought for about $1.02 or 0.00004979 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00025308 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00013403 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000985 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000941 BTC.

About Lisk

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 128,900,445 coins. The official website for Lisk is lisk.io . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lisk’s official message board is blog.lisk.io . The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure. “

Lisk Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

