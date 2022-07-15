Línea Directa Aseguradora, S.A. (OTCMKTS:LNDAF) Short Interest Up 524.7% in June

Línea Directa Aseguradora, S.A. (OTCMKTS:LNDAF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 422,900 shares, an increase of 524.7% from the June 15th total of 67,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 76.9 days.

Línea Directa Aseguradora Stock Performance

Línea Directa Aseguradora stock remained flat at $1.55 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.68. Línea Directa Aseguradora has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2.24.

About Línea Directa Aseguradora

Línea Directa Aseguradora, SA, Compañía de Seguros y Reaseguros engages in insurance and reinsurance business in Spain and Portugal. It offers motor, home, health, and other insurance products, as well as other non-life insurance products under the Línea Directa, Penelope Seguros, Aprecio, and Vivaz Seguros brands.

