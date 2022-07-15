Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY decreased its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Linde by 134.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of Linde to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $367.80.

Linde Price Performance

Shares of LIN stock opened at $274.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $138.08 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $302.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $309.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $265.12 and a twelve month high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. Linde had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.31%.

Insider Activity at Linde

In related news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total value of $57,948.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,600.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

